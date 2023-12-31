en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Time-Lapse Video Captures Full Moon Rising Over China’s Gupo Mountain

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:54 am EST
Time-Lapse Video Captures Full Moon Rising Over China’s Gupo Mountain

As the world turned its gaze skyward, an extraordinary celestial event unfolded over the Gupo Mountain in Guangxi, China. A full moon, often symbolic of a plethora of cultural narratives, rose majestically against the backdrop of the mountain’s silhouette, painting a spectacle rarely witnessed in its raw magnificence. This enchanting panorama, captured through the lens of a time-lapse video, has enraptured viewers worldwide, demonstrating the universal allure of nature’s grand theatre.

The Art of Time-Lapse

The technique of time-lapse photography, which compresses extended real-time events into shortened sequences, was instrumental in encapsulating the moon’s ascent. This method allowed the viewers to observe the moon’s journey across the expanse of the night sky in an abridged format. The time-lapse video, thus, transformed hours of natural phenomena into a brief, yet unforgettable, visual feast.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Intensified Geopolitics and Shifting Global Order)

The Moon’s Ascent: A Cultural Phenomenon

The rise of the full moon, a celebrated occurrence in myriad cultures, was highlighted in this instance. The event, set against the picturesque vista of Guangxi, underscored the region’s inherent natural beauty. The moon’s journey across the sky, often associated with various myths, legends, and folklore, illuminated the cultural richness tied to such celestial events.

(Read Also: China’s Manufacturing Sector Contracts: A Deeper Dive into the PMI Decline)

Natural Landmarks: China’s Scenic Allure

The video, beyond its immediate visual appeal, also emphasized the allure of China’s natural landmarks. The Gupo Mountain, standing as a silent observer to the moon’s dance, was a testament to the serene beauty that China’s landscapes have to offer. This event, thus, showcased the potential of these natural phenomena in captivating and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Ultimately, this time-lapse video not only highlighted the technical prowess required to capture such scenes but also served as a reminder of the universal appeal of celestial events. It unveiled the serene beauty that can be witnessed when we pause to appreciate the world around us from scenic locations, echoing the timeless bond between humanity and the cosmos. As the full moon rose over the Gupo Mountain, the world was reminded of the poetic interplay between the earth and the sky, a dance that continues to inspire awe and wonder in the hearts of those fortunate enough to witness it.

Read More

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring Diplomacy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Trajectory: A Deep Dive into 2023 Performance and 2024 Outlook

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts: A Deeper Dive into the PMI Decline

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Factory Activity Contracts for Third Month: Economic Challenge ...
@Business · 20 mins
China's Factory Activity Contracts for Third Month: Economic Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Beijing’s Dazhong Temple Rings in New Year with Ancient Tradition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Beijing's Dazhong Temple Rings in New Year with Ancient Tradition
China’s Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of ‘Red Tourism’

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of 'Red Tourism'
RCEP Celebrates Second Anniversary, Fosters Regional Trade Cooperation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

RCEP Celebrates Second Anniversary, Fosters Regional Trade Cooperation
China Struggles to Revive International Travel Amid Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Struggles to Revive International Travel Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
1 min
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
2 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
2 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
3 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
3 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
3 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
4 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
4 mins
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
5 mins
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
37 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app