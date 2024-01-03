en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Timberland Unveils Dragon-Themed Collection for Lunar New Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
Timberland Unveils Dragon-Themed Collection for Lunar New Year

In an homage to the Year of the Dragon in the lunar calendar, Timberland, the American manufacturer and retailer of outdoors wear, announces a new line to pay tribute to this zodiac sign. This latest collection is a reinterpretation of Timberland’s iconic 6-inch boot, a symbol of the brand’s heritage and reputation.

Unveiling the Dragon Collection

The brand’s Lunar New Year collection integrates premium leather in vibrant hues of red and black, reflecting the fiery character of the Dragon. Dragon-themed embellishments adorn the boots, including dragon-shaped fobs, golden eyelets that resemble Dragon’s eyes, and dragon scale-like embossed detailing on the collar. This bold design not only respects the cultural significance of the Dragon but also gives a fresh, contemporary twist to the classic Timberland boot.

Functional Fashion for All

The special-edition boots, available in both men’s and women’s sizes, blend style with practicality. They feature lace-up closures and thick rubber soles, ensuring optimal traction and durability, making them ideal for outdoor exploration. The combination of robust functionality and striking aesthetics epitomizes the commitment of Timberland to produce footwear that is both fashionable and functional.

A History of Celebratory Collections

While Timberland has yet to announce the release date for the Dragon collection, it has consistently released New Year-themed line-ups in the past. Notably, the company launched a rabbit-themed boot collection to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in 2023. This tradition reinforces Timberland’s appreciation for cultural diversity and its dedication to creating unique, theme-based collections.

Since the launch of its quintessential yellow work boot, known as the Original Timberland boot, in 1973, the brand has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Yet, it is the classic boot that remains a staple in boot culture worldwide, reflecting the enduring resonance of Timberland’s craftsmanship.

0
China Fashion
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'China Tour' Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans

By Salman Khan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Qiyuan Green Power Secures Unicorn Status With Successful Series B Funding Round

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Real Estate Sector: Sales, Mortgages, and Market Predictions ...
@China · 31 mins
Chinese Real Estate Sector: Sales, Mortgages, and Market Predictions ...
heart comment 0
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
Ai Weiwei’s New Portuguese Studio: A Sanctuary Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ai Weiwei's New Portuguese Studio: A Sanctuary Amid Controversy
Hao Ming’s Imprisonment: An Embodiment of China’s Religious Persecution

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hao Ming's Imprisonment: An Embodiment of China's Religious Persecution
Chinese Official Calls on Taiwan Citizens to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Election

By Shivani Chauhan

Chinese Official Calls on Taiwan Citizens to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Election
Latest Headlines
World News
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
10 seconds
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
14 seconds
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
36 seconds
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
37 seconds
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
2 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
3 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
4 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
4 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app