In the heart of China's Gansu province, the city of Tianshui has become a subject of national scrutiny. It's a story of ambition and miscalculation, as a 9 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) light rail project becomes a symbol of financial wastefulness and shortsighted planning.

Costly Elephant in the Room

The Tianshui light rail project, operational since May 2020, is an embodiment of a 'white elephant'—an expensive venture, but underutilized and ultimately unnecessary. Despite the massive investment, the project's first phase has an average annual ridership of a mere 800,000 passengers, amassing a scanty 1.6 million yuan in revenue. This barely scratches the surface of the 40 million yuan needed for annual operation costs.

Under the Surface: A Geological Hazard

However, the financial turbulence is only a part of the problem. In the quest for rapid development, the project's planners overlooked an essential aspect—water management. This lapse in planning has opened the door to potential geological hazards, adding another layer of risk to an already beleaguered project.

Phase Two: More Delays and Discontent

The project's second phase, initiated in November 2020, is also mired in delays. Once again, financial difficulties are the culprits, causing further traffic congestion and inconvenience for Tianshui's residents. This situation starkly contrasts with the project's original aim—to alleviate traffic and provide a modern transportation alternative.

China's state news outlet, Xinhua, has held up this project as a prime example of local officials prioritizing immediate gains over sustainable, long-term development. This approach is a direct contradiction to China's current emphasis on quality development, especially given the rising concerns over increasing debt.