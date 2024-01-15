THINK CHINA: Leading the Charge in Connecting Global Brands with Chinese Consumers

THINK CHINA, a renowned Chinese digital marketing consulting firm, has been making waves in the industry with its recent spate of award wins, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in bridging the gap between international brands and Chinese consumers. The firm’s wide array of services includes SEO, SEM, social media marketing, eCommerce strategy, and web development, and its success was underscored by recent accolades at two significant industry events in the Asia-Pacific region.

A Season of Success

At the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 and Campaign’s Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2023 for Greater China, THINK CHINA bagged a total of four awards. These victories underscored the company’s proficiency in eCommerce, with the firm scooping the Gold award for ‘eCommerce Team of the Year – Agency’ and Silver for ‘Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year’. The company has long been a crucial link for global industry leaders such as Bentley Motors, Richemont, L’Oréal, and Samsung, to name a few, in connecting with Chinese consumers.

Building Bridges for Europe-China Collaborations

Benjamin Sun, Managing Director and Co-founder of THINK CHINA, expressed gratitude for the recognition and looked ahead to the future. He emphasized the potential for European businesses to tap into the Chinese-speaking market, noting the significance of Mandarin as the world’s most widely spoken language. This focus on language underscores the company’s mission to facilitate successful Europe-China business collaborations.

Client-Centric Approach: The Key to Success

Beyond its contribution to bridging the language gap, THINK CHINA credits its success to its client-centric approach and the dedication of its team in delivering successful campaigns. The company’s winning campaign, ‘Celebrating Love & Beauty on ‘520’ Day with Kérastase Hong Kong’, emerged victorious in three categories at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Asia eCommerce Awards. The recognition of THINK CHINA as a premier boutique agency in Greater China can also be attributed to its notable achievements in client success, thought leadership, research and development, talent management, and charity initiatives. THINK CHINA’s success story offers a blueprint for companies looking to make their mark in the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.