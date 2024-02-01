The USMCA's Influence on Trade Relations Between Mexico and China

The intricate dynamics of foreign trade between Mexico and China have burgeoned in importance due to China's deepening foothold in the North American market. This intensification has been particularly noticeable since the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

A New Era of Trade

Both Mexico and China are significant players in the global sphere, and their trade relationship carries substantial weight. This is due to Mexico's strategic geographical location and robust ties with the United States. The Trump administration, which assumed office in January 2017, exhibited a confrontational stance towards both Mexico and China, manifested in the push for a border wall and criticism of NAFTA. After exhaustive negotiations, NAFTA was revamped, and the new USMCA included Clause 32, a provision aimed at curbing trade with 'non-market' countries, explicitly targeting China.

Market Shifts and Trade Deficits

Despite the efficiencies within NAFTA, the US witnessed a decline in market share in Mexico to China. Concurrently, Mexico also observed a reduction in its market share in Canada and the US to Chinese exporters. UN Comtrade data from 2017 underscores Mexico's trade deficit with China—Mexico is importing substantially more from China than it exports to it. The US exhibits a similar trade pattern with China, as well as a trade deficit with Mexico.

China's Growing Presence

Despite the restrictions imposed by USMCA's Clause 32, China's role as a prominent supplier in the North American market is projected to continue its upward trajectory. The recent shift in the North American market dynamics is perceptible in the rise of Mexico's industrial real estate market and the benefits of nearshoring in Mexico. The USMCA agreement, recent policies, and lower operating costs have augmented the attractiveness of Mexico for industrial investment. Yet, challenges persist, including the need for improved infrastructure to support growth.