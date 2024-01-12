The Unyielding Strength of Hong Kong’s Legal System: A Beacon Amid Global Scrutiny

The robustness of Hong Kong’s legal system and its unique stance under the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ is much to be admired. As a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong continues to operate under its unique socioeconomic and legal arrangements, a provision established after the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. Despite the enactment of the National Security Law (NSL) in June 2020, Hong Kong’s rule of law remains unshaken.

Judiciary Independence in the Spotlight

The Judiciary in Hong Kong is independent, exercising judicial power, including final adjudication, free from any interference. This independence was staunchly defended by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung in January 2023. It is this independence that forms a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s status as a major financial hub and lays the path for its bright future.

Countering Western Criticisms

Western commentaries have often criticized Hong Kong’s legal system post-NSL. However, these critics overlook the fact that Hong Kong was placed 23rd in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index in 2023, ranking higher than the US. It is not just about the ranking, but what it indicates – the strength of Hong Kong’s legal system and its commitment to the rule of law.

Hong Kong: A Hub for International Legal Services

Another testament to the strength of Hong Kong’s legal system lies in its prowess in alternative dispute resolution. It is a preferred hub for resolving commercial disputes, particularly those with Chinese elements. The arbitration friendliness of Hong Kong and the limited grounds for refusing enforcement of arbitral awards make it an attractive destination for international legal and dispute services.