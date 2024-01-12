en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

The Maldives-China Relationship: A Geopolitical Tango

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
The Maldives-China Relationship: A Geopolitical Tango

In a world where geopolitical dynamics are constantly shifting, the recent developments in the relationship between the Maldives and China have taken center stage. This intricate dance of diplomacy, economy, and culture has placed the Maldives in a strategic and somewhat precarious position. China’s growing influence in the Maldives is a reflection of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global development strategy involving numerous infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting the tourism sector of the archipelago nation.

Embarking on a New Strategic Partnership

China and the Maldives have recently decided to elevate their relations to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.” This significant step was marked by the signing of 20 key agreements between the two nations, symbolizing a new era in their bilateral relations. The newly elected president of the Maldives, Mohammed Muizzu, has welcomed this partnership, envisioning China as an ally and protector of the Maldivian government.

The Belt and Road Initiative: Boon or Bane?

China’s BRI has led to the development of various infrastructure projects in the Maldives, including roads, bridges, and airports. These projects are aimed at enhancing the Maldives’ connectivity and boosting its tourism sector. However, this growing influence of China has also raised concerns among some Maldivians. The fear of potential debt traps and implications for the Maldives’ sovereignty and independence looms large. Public opinion in the Maldives is divided, reflecting a broader global debate on China’s increasing economic footprint and its geopolitical implications.

The Geopolitical Chessboard

The Maldives’ strategic location in the Indian Ocean adds another layer of complexity to this situation. It makes the archipelago nation a focal point for regional power dynamics, especially between China and India. The recent tension between India and the Maldives, fueled by insensitive social media posts, has added to the friction, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

In conclusion, the Maldives-China relationship is a dynamic and multifaceted issue, with implications not only for the two countries but also for the broader regional and global political landscape. As this relationship continues to evolve, the world will be closely watching the ripple effects of this geopolitical tango.

0
China International Relations Maldives
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
44 seconds ago
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology
In a significant move that underscores the growing prominence of augmented reality (AR) in the industrial sector, Chinese company Rokid has successfully raised an impressive 500 million yuan ($70 million). The funding round, which was championed by Hefei’s government, is a clear testament to the city’s reputation as a hub for automotive and semiconductor manufacturing
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology
Unexpected Rise in US Inflation; China's Export Decline; Bitcoin ETFs Launch
7 mins ago
Unexpected Rise in US Inflation; China's Export Decline; Bitcoin ETFs Launch
China's Climate Diplomacy Sees Leadership Change, Liu Zhenmin Steps In
9 mins ago
China's Climate Diplomacy Sees Leadership Change, Liu Zhenmin Steps In
Rokid Secures Funding for AR Tech in Factories: A Transformation in the Offing
3 mins ago
Rokid Secures Funding for AR Tech in Factories: A Transformation in the Offing
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
6 mins ago
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
TV Series 'Blossoms Shanghai' Sparks Surge in Local Tourism
7 mins ago
TV Series 'Blossoms Shanghai' Sparks Surge in Local Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
1 min
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
1 min
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
3 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
6 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
6 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
7 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
8 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
11 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app