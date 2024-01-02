en English
China

The Heartwarming Tale of Han Cuiju: China’s ‘Sweater Grandma’

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
The Heartwarming Tale of Han Cuiju: China’s ‘Sweater Grandma’

At the heart of Ningbo, Zhejiang province in eastern China, an 84-year-old woman, Han Cuiju, weaves a tale of generosity that has resonated across the globe. Known affectionately as ‘sweater grandma’, Han has spent the last 15 years dedicating herself to knitting sweaters for underprivileged children. Since embarking on this compassionate endeavor in 2005, she has meticulously hand-knitted over 1,500 sweaters, transforming the lives of countless children unable to afford warm clothing during the harsh winter months.

(Read Also: President Xi Jinping’s New Year Message Affirms China’s Commitment to Modernization)

Knitting Love into Every Stitch

Every stitch Han weaves into her sweaters carries a message of love and warmth. The genesis of her initiative traces back to her daughter’s revelation about the hardships endured by poverty-stricken children, particularly those of migrant workers attending a primary school. This narrative struck a chord with Han, prompting her to knit and donate 36 sweaters to this school. This act of kindness marked the beginning of a journey that has spanned nearly two decades.

A Labour of Love That Knows No Boundaries

Han’s dedication to her craft is unparalleled. She incorporates knitting into her daily activities, whether at home, during outings, or even in the hospital. Not even a vacation could deter Han from her mission. Through her tireless efforts, she has also extended her reach to disabled individuals and disaster victims, ensuring they, too, have access to warmth and comfort.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability)

Honoring ‘Sweater grandma’

As word of Han’s contributions spread, her deeds garnered widespread admiration on Chinese social media. Users praised her continuous efforts and the symbolic warmth her sweaters brought. Many wished her longevity and health, expressing gratitude for her years of selfless service. Han Cuiju, the ‘sweater grandma’, has become a beacon of positive energy, her actions a testament to her compassion and generosity. She continues to make a significant impact on the lives of many, one sweater at a time.

China Society
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

