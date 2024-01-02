The Heartwarming Tale of Han Cuiju: China’s ‘Sweater Grandma’

At the heart of Ningbo, Zhejiang province in eastern China, an 84-year-old woman, Han Cuiju, weaves a tale of generosity that has resonated across the globe. Known affectionately as ‘sweater grandma’, Han has spent the last 15 years dedicating herself to knitting sweaters for underprivileged children. Since embarking on this compassionate endeavor in 2005, she has meticulously hand-knitted over 1,500 sweaters, transforming the lives of countless children unable to afford warm clothing during the harsh winter months.

Knitting Love into Every Stitch

Every stitch Han weaves into her sweaters carries a message of love and warmth. The genesis of her initiative traces back to her daughter’s revelation about the hardships endured by poverty-stricken children, particularly those of migrant workers attending a primary school. This narrative struck a chord with Han, prompting her to knit and donate 36 sweaters to this school. This act of kindness marked the beginning of a journey that has spanned nearly two decades.

A Labour of Love That Knows No Boundaries

Han’s dedication to her craft is unparalleled. She incorporates knitting into her daily activities, whether at home, during outings, or even in the hospital. Not even a vacation could deter Han from her mission. Through her tireless efforts, she has also extended her reach to disabled individuals and disaster victims, ensuring they, too, have access to warmth and comfort.

Honoring ‘Sweater grandma’

As word of Han’s contributions spread, her deeds garnered widespread admiration on Chinese social media. Users praised her continuous efforts and the symbolic warmth her sweaters brought. Many wished her longevity and health, expressing gratitude for her years of selfless service. Han Cuiju, the ‘sweater grandma’, has become a beacon of positive energy, her actions a testament to her compassion and generosity. She continues to make a significant impact on the lives of many, one sweater at a time.

