China

Thailand and China to Permanently Waive Visa Requirements from March , Thai PM Says

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Thailand and China to Permanently Waive Visa Requirements from March , Thai PM Says

In a major diplomatic stride, Thailand and China have decided to permanently waive visa requirements for their citizens. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced this landmark decision, which is set to begin in March. The move is seen as a significant step in bolstering the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Visa Waiver: A Boost for Thai Tourism

The visa waiver comes as a strategic maneuver to stimulate the tourism sector, a critical component of Thailand’s economy. Earlier, Thailand had temporarily lifted visa entry requirements for Chinese tourists until February of this year. The permanent visa exemption now seeks to build upon that arrangement.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability)

Thailand’s tourism industry experienced a significant increase in 2023, with the arrival of 28 million international tourists. This number slightly surpassed its tourism target, contributing a revenue of 1.2 trillion baht (approximately $34.93 billion). Malaysia led the pack with 4.5 million visitors, followed closely by China with 3.5 million tourists.

Recovering From Pre-COVID Tourism Numbers

The current figures still lag behind the pre-COVID era, where Thailand saw a record 39 million tourists flocking to its shores, with China alone contributing a whopping 11 million visitors. The new visa waiver could be a crucial catalyst in recapturing and even surpassing these numbers, marking a significant recovery for Thailand’s tourism sector.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Pledges to Bolster Recovery)

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The visa waiver agreement isn’t the only area of focus for Thailand and China. The countries’ representatives, including Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, recently met to discuss various aspects of their bilateral relations. This included progressing negotiations on the mutual visa exemption agreement, advancing the Thailand-China high-speed railway project, and collaborating to tackle transnational crimes.

They also discussed the repatriation of Thai nationals from Laukkaing, Myanmar, and proposed rejuvenating a Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministers of the two nations. These discussions reinforce the commitment of both nations to deepen their ties and strengthen their partnership in various domains.

China International Relations Travel & Tourism
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

