Thailand and China to Permanently Waive Visa Requirements from March , Thai PM Says

In a major diplomatic stride, Thailand and China have decided to permanently waive visa requirements for their citizens. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced this landmark decision, which is set to begin in March. The move is seen as a significant step in bolstering the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Visa Waiver: A Boost for Thai Tourism

The visa waiver comes as a strategic maneuver to stimulate the tourism sector, a critical component of Thailand’s economy. Earlier, Thailand had temporarily lifted visa entry requirements for Chinese tourists until February of this year. The permanent visa exemption now seeks to build upon that arrangement.

Thailand’s tourism industry experienced a significant increase in 2023, with the arrival of 28 million international tourists. This number slightly surpassed its tourism target, contributing a revenue of 1.2 trillion baht (approximately $34.93 billion). Malaysia led the pack with 4.5 million visitors, followed closely by China with 3.5 million tourists.

Recovering From Pre-COVID Tourism Numbers

The current figures still lag behind the pre-COVID era, where Thailand saw a record 39 million tourists flocking to its shores, with China alone contributing a whopping 11 million visitors. The new visa waiver could be a crucial catalyst in recapturing and even surpassing these numbers, marking a significant recovery for Thailand’s tourism sector.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The visa waiver agreement isn’t the only area of focus for Thailand and China. The countries’ representatives, including Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, recently met to discuss various aspects of their bilateral relations. This included progressing negotiations on the mutual visa exemption agreement, advancing the Thailand-China high-speed railway project, and collaborating to tackle transnational crimes.

They also discussed the repatriation of Thai nationals from Laukkaing, Myanmar, and proposed rejuvenating a Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministers of the two nations. These discussions reinforce the commitment of both nations to deepen their ties and strengthen their partnership in various domains.

