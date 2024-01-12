en English
Automotive

Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin

Shares of Tesla Inc. took a hit as the company announced further price reductions in China and a temporary halt in most production at its Berlin Model Y plant. The new price cuts amount to a 5.9% reduction for the Model 3 sedan, now starting at 245,900 yuan, and a 2.8% decrease for the Model Y SUV, beginning at 258,900 yuan.

Impact on Tesla’s Stock

Tesla’s decision to suspend production at the Berlin facility from January 29 to February 11, 2023, is a response to attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, compelling suppliers to adjust their transport routes. Consequently, the stock dropped as much as 2.3% before regular trading, marking a potential 11th decline in 12 sessions, despite a doubling of the stock in the previous year.

Competition in the Chinese Market

Since late 2022, Tesla’s price cuts in China have triggered competitive responses from other manufacturers. Domestic brands such as Xpeng Inc. and BYD Co., as well as international companies like Volkswagen AG, have entered the fray. The China Passenger Car Association predicts a 25% increase in shipments of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to dealers in 2023, a slowdown from the 36% growth in 2023 and a whopping 96% in 2022.

Global Sales and Future Plans

Under the leadership of Elon Musk, Tesla sold 1.81 million vehicles globally in 2023, more than half of which originated from its Shanghai factory. Despite meeting its delivery goals, BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of battery-electric cars in the fourth quarter. Tesla is currently updating its Model 3 and preparing a refreshed Model Y for as soon as mid-2024. Meanwhile, Chinese automakers are swiftly introducing new models and technologies.

Automotive Business China
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

