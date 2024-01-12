Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin

Shares of Tesla Inc. took a hit as the company announced further price reductions in China and a temporary halt in most production at its Berlin Model Y plant. The new price cuts amount to a 5.9% reduction for the Model 3 sedan, now starting at 245,900 yuan, and a 2.8% decrease for the Model Y SUV, beginning at 258,900 yuan.

Impact on Tesla’s Stock

Tesla’s decision to suspend production at the Berlin facility from January 29 to February 11, 2023, is a response to attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, compelling suppliers to adjust their transport routes. Consequently, the stock dropped as much as 2.3% before regular trading, marking a potential 11th decline in 12 sessions, despite a doubling of the stock in the previous year.

Competition in the Chinese Market

Since late 2022, Tesla’s price cuts in China have triggered competitive responses from other manufacturers. Domestic brands such as Xpeng Inc. and BYD Co., as well as international companies like Volkswagen AG, have entered the fray. The China Passenger Car Association predicts a 25% increase in shipments of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to dealers in 2023, a slowdown from the 36% growth in 2023 and a whopping 96% in 2022.

Global Sales and Future Plans

Under the leadership of Elon Musk, Tesla sold 1.81 million vehicles globally in 2023, more than half of which originated from its Shanghai factory. Despite meeting its delivery goals, BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of battery-electric cars in the fourth quarter. Tesla is currently updating its Model 3 and preparing a refreshed Model Y for as soon as mid-2024. Meanwhile, Chinese automakers are swiftly introducing new models and technologies.