Target Corporation Announces Leadership Reshuffle: CFO Michael Fiddelke to Take Over as COO

Target Corporation has announced the appointment of Michael Fiddelke, its current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective from February 4th, 2024. Fiddelke is set to succeed the long-serving executive John Mulligan, who had previously disclosed his retirement plans in October.

Advertisment

A New COO at the Helm

Fiddelke, who has held the position of CFO since November 2019, will shoulder the responsibility for overseeing Target's nearly 2,000 stores, delivery operations, store remodels, and global supply chain. This significant leadership change comes as Target rebounds from pandemic-induced challenges, with easing cost pressures and improved inventory management bolstering its profits.

Challenging Times Ahead

Advertisment

Despite this, Target is facing minor disruptions in shipments from India and Pakistan, a result of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi militia. The company expressed cautious optimism for its holiday-quarter earnings, projecting figures largely surpassing Wall Street expectations. However, concerns persist about consumer health in the U.S.

Other Leadership Changes

In addition to the COO transition, Target announced the impending retirement of its Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Don Liu. Updates to its leadership in merchandising were also revealed. As of now, Target shares are trading at $139.18, marking a 0.32% rise on the New York Stock Exchange.