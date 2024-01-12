en English
Business

Taiwan’s Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China’s Growing Chip Capabilities

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
In the world of microelectronics, Taiwan has long held an enviable position. Thanks to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), it commands a staggering 46% of the global semiconductor foundry market as of 2023. Yet, the island nation’s economic dependency on this industry, which contributes 40% to its exports, may be a proverbial double-edged sword. The rising capabilities of China in the semiconductor sector may significantly impact Taiwan’s economic dominance, warns Paul Cavey, an economist from East Asia Econ.

China’s Semiconductor Ambitions

China has been striving to reduce its dependence on foreign chip technology. Prompted by Western countries’ export restrictions, it’s actively developing its own chip-making capacity. Evidence of this intent lies in the 39% revenue spike experienced by China’s top 10 chip equipment makers in the first half of 2023, indicative of a growing domestic chip production capability.

Global Implications of the U.S.-China Chip Conflict

The escalating tension between the U.S and China over chip technology isn’t just a bilateral issue; it could have global ramifications. Paul You, chairman of First Securities Investment Trust Corporation, voiced concerns about the potential adverse effects on the worldwide semiconductor industry. Additionally, the Dutch government’s recent decision to revoke some licenses for ASML, a leading lithography systems manufacturer, to ship tools to China, intensifies the situation.

Taiwan’s Response to the Emerging Risk

Recognizing the looming threat, some Taiwanese companies are already taking steps to mitigate their risk exposure. Apple iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, is striving to diversify production away from China, indicating a proactive approach to the evolving landscape. However, the question remains whether these efforts will be enough to neutralize the potential economic impact if China succeeds in establishing a robust semiconductor industry.

Business China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

