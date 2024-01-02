en English
China

Taiwan’s Ruling Party Poised to Secure Historic Third Term: Election Polls

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Taiwan’s Ruling Party Poised to Secure Historic Third Term: Election Polls

In a significant political development, Taiwan’s ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is on course to secure a record third consecutive term in office. The final election polls depict DPP’s Vice President, Lai Ching-te, as the leading contender. Lai has outpaced the main opposition candidate, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang, by a margin of 3 to 11 percentage points in various surveys. The Taiwan People’s Party candidate, Ko Wen-je, trails in the third position.

Challenging Beijing’s Ambitions

This political scenario poses a significant challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s aspirations of drawing Taiwan, regarded by China as a breakaway province, closer to Beijing’s fold. The election outcome, hence, is under the global gaze as it will shape Taiwan’s future relations with China and the island’s alignment with the United States.

(Read Also: South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation)

DPP’s Stance on Independence

The strong showing of the DPP in the polls suggests the Taiwanese electorate’s preference for the party’s stance on preserving the island’s de facto independence. The party has consistently resisted Beijing’s unification efforts, which is further echoed by Lai Ching-te’s lead in the election polls.

Implications for Taiwan-US Relations

The United States, being Taiwan’s most crucial international supporter, is closely monitoring the situation. The US has previously approved the sale of military equipment to the island, a clear sign of its commitment to Taiwan. Regardless of the election outcome, it will continue to emphasize the necessity for dialogue and avoid military confrontation.

Democratic Process and Cross-Strait Relations

Amidst this political churn, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen underscored the importance of democracy in determining the island’s relations with China. Tsai’s views come in response to Xi Jinping’s comments about ‘reunification’ being inevitable. She also stressed the need for peace with dignity, alerting about possible Chinese interference in Taiwan’s elections.

Position of Opposition Parties

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s opposition vice presidential candidates criticized the ruling DPP’s record in office. The KMT nominee, in particular, addressed controversies surrounding the DPP and announced his resignation as chairman of Taipei-based Broadcasting Corporation of China. The TPP’s Wu presented herself as an alternative to the two major establishment parties. The debate also touched upon cross-strait issues, with candidates expressing contrasting views on Taiwan’s relationship with China.

(Read Also: Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving)

Final Election Polls and Controversies

With a blackout on opinion polls kicking in 10 days before the presidential elections, DPP’s Lai Ching-te is leading despite a controversy over a remark he made about the Republic of China during a debate. Cross-strait relations, Taiwan’s security, and sovereignty are key issues in the election, with tensions heightened after the visit of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022.

 

China Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

