en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s Presidential Election: Facing the Dragon Head-On

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Taiwan’s Presidential Election: Facing the Dragon Head-On

As Taiwan teeters on the edge of its presidential elections, the palpable tension with China hangs heavy in the air. The island, already isolated internationally with minimal official recognition as an independent state, faces a potential threat of Chinese aggression. Taiwan’s political climate is simmering, with the shadow of Beijing’s territorial claims looming larger than ever.

Preparing for the Unthinkable

Amidst this uncertainty, Taiwanese citizens like Nate Lin, a 35-year-old tech engineer, are taking matters into their own hands. Civil defense courses, teaching vital survival skills such as tourniquet application, are witnessing a surge in enrollment. This trend is particularly prominent among the younger generation, reinforcing the growing sentiment of Taiwanese identity over Chinese.

The Dragon’s Roar

China’s President Xi Jinping, likening Taiwan’s importance to China to that of Ukraine’s to Russia, regards the island as an integral part of Chinese territory. He has not shied away from implying a willingness to use force for its reunification, an assertion that has escalated tensions. The New Year’s speech by Xi, coupled with military posturing such as dispatching warships into Taiwanese waters and fighter jets into its airspace, has only exacerbated the strain.

International Support and Taiwan’s Future

The international community watches warily, speculating on potential support for Taiwan in case of conflict. The United States and Japan, in particular, are under scrutiny. The forthcoming election is a crucial juncture for Taiwan, shaping its future relationship with China – whether it leans toward pacification or steers towards militarization for deterrence. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu underlines the significance of maintaining a level-headed approach, urging for the continuation of the status quo to avert calamity.

In the midst of these geopolitical tensions, Taiwan’s isolation is keenly felt. Its sovereignty is a contentious issue, dividing not just international opinion but its own populace as well. As the island stands on the precipice of change, the outcome of the election could be a defining moment in its history.

0
China International Relations Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
In 2017, a move by China to establish its maiden overseas naval base in Djibouti—located in close proximity to the U.S. Navy’s Camp Lemonnier—raised eyebrows in Washington. This event brought to light concerns regarding China’s military footprint on the African continent. Speculation on Second Chinese Naval Base Speculation has been rife regarding the establishment of
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President Amid Rising Tensions with China
31 mins ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President Amid Rising Tensions with China
Unveiling 'The Magic Dragon 2024': A New Era of Immersive Digital Art
34 mins ago
Unveiling 'The Magic Dragon 2024': A New Era of Immersive Digital Art
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan
12 mins ago
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan
Taiwan's Presidential Election: William Lai Defies Beijing's Warnings to Secure Victory
27 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: William Lai Defies Beijing's Warnings to Secure Victory
Taiwan Rebuts China's Claims over Election as 'Wild Fallacies'
29 mins ago
Taiwan Rebuts China's Claims over Election as 'Wild Fallacies'
Latest Headlines
World News
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
9 seconds
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
32 seconds
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
39 seconds
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
40 seconds
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
1 min
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
1 min
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
1 min
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
2 mins
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
2 mins
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
46 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app