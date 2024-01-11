In Taiwan, the echoes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have stirred a movement towards improved civil defense preparedness. A noticeable trend has emerged among civilians turning to airsoft clubs for tactical skills training, circumventing the island's stringent gun laws. This grassroots response has been catalyzed by the escalating global tensions and mirrors the population's growing concern over potential threats from China.

Shift in Civil Defense Preparedness

The local population's recent surge in interest in civil defense preparedness is a bottom-up movement, not a government initiative. The island's existing civil defense system, heavily reliant on volunteers, grapples with systemic issues such as inadequate funding and training. It's worth noting that this trend gained significant momentum in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pointing to the global reverberations of such conflicts.

Political Undercurrents

Meanwhile, in the political sphere, the recent presidential campaign in Taiwan focused primarily on domestic issues, with all candidates vowing to maintain the status quo with China. Hou Yu-ih, a leading opposition party candidate, has pledged to enhance Taiwan's defense capabilities and reinitiate dialogue with Beijing. His strategy, dubbed the '3D strategy,' hinges on deterrence, dialogue, and de-escalation.

Taiwan's Civil Defense and International Relations

In contrast, a scholar from Academia Sinica's Institute of Ethnology highlights the government's reluctance to address directly the potential threat from China, citing historical complexities. The scholar underscores the importance of civil defense groups in bolstering psychological awareness among the population and demonstrating Taiwan's resolve to international allies, particularly the United States. This aspect is crucial, given the U.S's potential role in providing military assistance to repel a large-scale attack.