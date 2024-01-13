Taiwan's Economic Vulnerability Amid Semiconductor Dominance

In the bustling world of global economics, a new concern has surfaced for Taiwan, a nation heavily reliant on the semiconductor industry. Esteemed economist, Paul Cavey from East Asia Econ, recently spoke on CNBC's Squawk Box Asia about the potential risks facing Taiwan.

Economy Riding on Semiconductors

With Taiwan currently holding about 46% of the global semiconductor foundry capacity, its economy is significantly tied to this industry. China trails behind with 26%, South Korea with 12%, the U.S. with 6%, and Japan with 2%. The lion's share of this dominance is attributed to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and a key supplier for giants like Apple and Nvidia. A staggering 40% of Taiwan's exports are semiconductors, a significant chunk of which finds its way to China. In 2023, Taiwan exported over $47 billion in electronic integrated circuits to its neighboring nation.

Rising Risks

However, the tide might be shifting. With China endeavoring to achieve self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing and the U.S. and the Netherlands imposing export restrictions on chip technology, Taiwan's economic reliance on this sector could prove perilous. Data reveals that the revenue for China's top 10 chip equipment makers swelled by 39% in the first half of 2023, hinting at progress towards self-sufficiency. Besides, the ongoing U.S.-China chip conflict could also throw a wrench in the global semiconductor industry's growth trajectory, as suggested by Paul You, chairman of First Securities Investment Corporation.

Adaptive Measures

In response to such threats, Taiwanese firms like Hon Hai (Foxconn) are already gearing up to diversify production away from China. Despite the political risks, experts still see it as a good long-term investment, with some recommending it as a top pick. TSMC, for instance, maintains a strong market share and is regarded as a leader in the industry. The stock price closed at $101.22 on January 11, 2024. These adaptive measures, coupled with the continued global demand for semiconductors, may serve as a lifeline for Taiwan's semiconductor-dependent economy. But only time will tell whether this strategy will be enough to offset the impending risks.