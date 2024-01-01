en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year’s Address

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year’s Address

In her New Year’s address, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen expressed hopes for a ‘long-term peaceful coexistence’ between Taipei and Beijing, a call that resonates profoundly as Taiwan gears up for the closely contested 2024 presidential election. In this critical time, the relationship with China is at the heart of the debate, shaping the electoral platforms of ruling and opposition parties alike.

Taiwan’s Stand on Democracy and Sovereignty

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has primarily campaigned on a platform advocating Taiwan’s sovereignty separate from China. The President emphasized Taiwan’s staunch stand on democracy and the nation’s resilience in the face of military, diplomatic, and economic pressure from China. The President asserted that Taiwan will neither provoke conflicts nor succumb to external pressures. Instead, it seeks to earn the trust of the international community and deepen alliances with its democratic partners. These efforts aim to strengthen Taiwan’s capacity to meet global challenges and manage its intricate relationship with China confidently.

China’s Unyielding Stance on Taiwan’s Reunification

Counter to Taiwan’s stance, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s address, declared the reunification of Taiwan with China as inevitable. This statement comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei, particularly over Taiwan’s current Vice President Lai Ching-te. Lai, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s ruling DPP, is accused by China of promoting separatism and hindering exchanges between the nations.

The Election and Its Potential Impact on Cross-Strait Relations

The upcoming presidential election in Taiwan, set for January 13, 2024, carries significant implications for cross-strait relations with mainland China. With Lai expected to continue Tsai’s confrontational stance against China, there’s a risk of escalating tensions and military brinkmanship in the Taiwan Strait. In contrast, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) candidate, Han Kuo-yu, adopts a more conciliatory tone towards Beijing, accepting the 1992 Consensus.

The election’s outcomes could chart the course for Taiwan’s future relations with China, potentially affecting the delicate balance it seeks to maintain in its international relations. The role of the United States, Taipei’s main security guarantor, adds another layer of complexity to this geopolitical puzzle.

0
China International Relations Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hong Kong and Macao SAR Chiefs Express Optimism for 2024 in New Year Messages

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Manufacturing Contraction: Signals from the Factory Floor

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong's Historic Football Victory: Defeating China after 29 Years

By Salman Khan

Zhejiang University Researchers Develop New Catalyst for Efficient CO2 ...
@China · 46 mins
Zhejiang University Researchers Develop New Catalyst for Efficient CO2 ...
heart comment 0
Britain Tightens Restrictions on Semiconductor Exports to China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Britain Tightens Restrictions on Semiconductor Exports to China
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen’s Political Path

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center Stage

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center Stage
China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Thatchankurichi Gears up for Tamil Nadu's First Jallikattu Event of 2024
8 seconds
Thatchankurichi Gears up for Tamil Nadu's First Jallikattu Event of 2024
Critical Examination of Fiscal Management: A Call for Sustainable Borrowing Practices
12 seconds
Critical Examination of Fiscal Management: A Call for Sustainable Borrowing Practices
2024 Ushers in a Wave of Changes for British Columbia
41 seconds
2024 Ushers in a Wave of Changes for British Columbia
Kashmiris Reflect on the Assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani
2 mins
Kashmiris Reflect on the Assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani
Shining a Light on Night Blindness: Hope through Regenerative Medicine
2 mins
Shining a Light on Night Blindness: Hope through Regenerative Medicine
Navigating New Year's Hangovers: A Gastroenterologist's Guide
2 mins
Navigating New Year's Hangovers: A Gastroenterologist's Guide
Sarah Bireete Advocates for Parliamentary Oversight in Institutional Matters
3 mins
Sarah Bireete Advocates for Parliamentary Oversight in Institutional Matters
United Cup Tennis Tournament: Croatia, Poland, and Australia Advance; Swiatek, Vekic, and de Minaur Shine
3 mins
United Cup Tennis Tournament: Croatia, Poland, and Australia Advance; Swiatek, Vekic, and de Minaur Shine
Quitting Smoking: Expert Highlights Food and Beverage Triggers
3 mins
Quitting Smoking: Expert Highlights Food and Beverage Triggers
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
17 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
26 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
30 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
36 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app