Taiwanese Mobilize for Civil Defense Amid Fears of Chinese Invasion

In the shadow of potential conflict, Taiwan is witnessing a grassroots surge in civil defense preparedness, a movement triggered in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In the face of potential threats from China, airsoft shooting ranges, such as Camp 66 in Taipei, have emerged as popular venues for civilians to hone tactical skills, given the island’s strict gun ownership laws.

Grassroots Mobilization and Civil Preparedness

While the specter of a Chinese invasion looms, many Taiwanese are apprehensive about stepping up conflict preparedness efforts, fearing such actions may inadvertently stoke tensions with China. However, the increasing popularity of venues like Camp 66, where enthusiasts including a 19-year-old mechanical engineering student practice with replica firearms, illustrates a growing inclination towards self-defense and tactical training. These sessions, beyond providing hands-on experience, also aim to instill a sense of safety and security.

Challenges in Civil Defense Scheme

Despite the grassroots movement, Taiwan’s current civil defense scheme is reportedly grappling with budgetary and training issues. The government’s hesitance to explicitly identify China as a potential aggressor, owing to historical sensitivities and seven decades of self-rule, further compounds the challenge of bolstering civil defense measures. An updated civil defense booklet, released in June 2023, attempts to educate citizens on distinguishing between Chinese and Taiwanese soldiers.

Taiwan’s Political Landscape and Civil Defense

The presidential election campaign in January focused more on domestic issues than on cross-strait relations, with the majority of Taiwanese favoring the status quo with China. Yet, the emergence of civil defense groups plays a critical role in reinforcing psychological readiness of the population and signaling Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself to international allies. While the fervor for civil defense training saw a dip in 2022, organizations like the Kuma Academy aim to train over 10% of Taiwan’s population in various civil defense skills, symbolizing a resilient spirit of preparedness amidst geopolitical tensions.