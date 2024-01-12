Taiwan MAC Refutes Claims of Complex Procedures Hindering Chinese Student Exchanges

In a counter-narrative to recent local media reports, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) denies that complex application procedures are the reason behind preventing Chinese exchange students from studying in Taiwan. The MAC pointedly attributes the halt in student exchanges to Beijing’s obstructions. This assertion contradicts earlier claims suggesting that the suspension was due to Taiwan’s failure to reopen its borders to teachers accompanying the students.

Beijing’s Role in the Student Exchange Halt

The MAC has challenged the prevailing narrative, arguing that the blame lies squarely with Beijing. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese teachers had the facility to travel to Taiwan through a free independent tourist program. However, post the reopening of Taiwan’s borders to Chinese students in early 2023, this has been rendered more complex.

The MAC underscored that it had issued travel permits to nine teachers from Chinese schools in 2023 and was actively processing more applications. This move serves as a rebuttal to accusations of Taiwan’s alleged inaction in facilitating teacher travels to accompany the students.

Chinese Students in Taiwan: The Numbers

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the student exchanges, Taiwan has hosted 2,420 Chinese students from January to November 2023. This number bolsters Taiwan’s stand that it is not its administrative procedures but external factors that are hindering the student exchange programs.

University Exchanges Suspended

The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) of Taiwan confirmed that several universities in Taiwan had been informed by their Chinese counterparts about the suspension of exchange programs. These suspensions, particularly noted in Jilin, Shaanxi, Guangxi provinces, and Chongqing City, have added another layer to the ongoing impasse.

The SEF, however, did not offer specific reasons for the Chinese schools’ decisions. It noted that application procedures for exchange programs are still ongoing in some local Taiwanese schools, further complicating the narrative.