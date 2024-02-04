Taiwan Financial Sector Trims China Exposure Amid Economic Concerns

Amid concerns over the weakening Chinese economy and its beleaguered real estate market, Taiwan's financial industry has scaled back its exposure to China by 11.96%, hitting a record low in 42 quarters. This reduction amounts to NT$1.05 trillion (US$33.61 billion), as reported by the Financial Supervisory Commission.

Taiwanese Banks Lead the Retreat

Notably, Taiwanese banks have led this retreat, reducing their exposure to below NT$1 trillion to NT$961.0 billion. This constitutes a 10.66% decrease from the previous year. The exposure reduction spans across lending, investments, and interbank loans and deposits.

IMF Projections on China's Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a slowdown in China's economic growth, from 5.2% last year to 4.6% this year, with an estimate of around 3.5% growth by 2028. This projected decline has been linked to a variety of factors including a population decline, demographic challenges, slower GDP growth, and pressure on healthcare and pension systems, further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of China's Real Estate Crisis

The financial crisis in the Chinese property market, particularly the court-ordered liquidation of China Evergrande Group, has instigated caution among Taiwanese financial firms. Consequently, while lending and investments to China have decreased, interbank loans to Chinese banks and bank deposits saw an increase of 22.42% to NT$76.29 billion.

Taiwanese insurance companies have also followed suit, reducing their investments in marketable securities in China by 25.29%, representing only 0.24% of the sector's total disposable funds. Moreover, securities and futures brokerages in Taiwan have lowered their exposure by 10.28%. Within this, securities firms saw a 12.91% decrease, while futures companies' exposure remained unchanged.