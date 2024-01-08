en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Taiwan Expands Aviation Connectivity with China Ahead of Lunar New Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Taiwan Expands Aviation Connectivity with China Ahead of Lunar New Year

The island nation of Taiwan will be expanding its aviation connectivity with the mainland China, by allowing charter passenger flights from an additional 13 Chinese cities. This move is designed to cater to the burgeoning travel demand anticipated during the upcoming Lunar New Year. The announcement was made by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on January 8, 2024.

Increased Aviation Connectivity

Amid the festive rush, the CAA will accept applications from airlines interested in operating charter flights between January 31 and February 20. The new cities included in the list are Shenyang, Wuxi, Haikou, and others. This decision comes as an answer to the projected increase in the number of Taiwanese nationals working in China who are eager to return home for the holiday celebrations.

Existing Travel Options

Presently, direct flights between Taiwan and 15 Chinese cities are operational. However, these additional charter flights are set to provide more travel alternatives. The previous three years have seen a limited cross-strait tourism due to strained relations and the COVID-19 pandemic, with both Taiwan and China imposing travel restrictions.

As of the year 2021, more than 300,000 Taiwanese are employed in China, and a significant number of them usually return to Taiwan for family visits during the Lunar New Year. With the new charter flights, their journey back home will be eased.

0
Aviation China Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
31 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard
34 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard
A Response to the Inflight Blowout: Strengthening Aviation Safety
35 mins ago
A Response to the Inflight Blowout: Strengthening Aviation Safety
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
32 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
32 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
33 mins ago
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
1 min
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
4 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
4 mins
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
6 mins
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
12 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
13 mins
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
13 mins
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
14 mins
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
15 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
31 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
32 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
32 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
49 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app