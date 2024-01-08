Taiwan Expands Aviation Connectivity with China Ahead of Lunar New Year

The island nation of Taiwan will be expanding its aviation connectivity with the mainland China, by allowing charter passenger flights from an additional 13 Chinese cities. This move is designed to cater to the burgeoning travel demand anticipated during the upcoming Lunar New Year. The announcement was made by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on January 8, 2024.

Increased Aviation Connectivity

Amid the festive rush, the CAA will accept applications from airlines interested in operating charter flights between January 31 and February 20. The new cities included in the list are Shenyang, Wuxi, Haikou, and others. This decision comes as an answer to the projected increase in the number of Taiwanese nationals working in China who are eager to return home for the holiday celebrations.

Existing Travel Options

Presently, direct flights between Taiwan and 15 Chinese cities are operational. However, these additional charter flights are set to provide more travel alternatives. The previous three years have seen a limited cross-strait tourism due to strained relations and the COVID-19 pandemic, with both Taiwan and China imposing travel restrictions.

As of the year 2021, more than 300,000 Taiwanese are employed in China, and a significant number of them usually return to Taiwan for family visits during the Lunar New Year. With the new charter flights, their journey back home will be eased.