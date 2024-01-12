Sunrise New Energy Eyes China Patent Award with Revolutionary Battery Tech

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EPOW, has applied for the esteemed China Patent Award. The application was made jointly with its subsidiary Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. The patent in question, titled ‘Method for the Preparation of Negative Electrode Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries’ (ZL202210400775.2), introduces a groundbreaking technique that bolsters the initial efficiency and power performance of graphite composites. A stark contrast to the current industry standards, the new method reduces energy consumption down to a mere 30%, outperforming similar international products by a staggering 50%. The patent has received approval in both China and Japan, with three academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering endorsing it.

Company Profile and Ownership Correction

Sunrise New Energy, stationed in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, is a specialist in manufacturing and vending graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The company’s joint venture is currently erecting a massive manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China, which will utilize low-cost electricity from renewable sources. The company’s CEO, Mr. Hu Haiping, has been a trailblazer in the industry since 1999. He leads a team of seasoned professionals in the graphite anode industry. In addition to their business operations, Sunrise New Energy maintains a knowledge-sharing platform and utilizes a Twitter account for investor updates.

In a recent announcement, the company revised the number of shares owned by CEO Mr. Hu. Initially stated as 7,107,933 shares, the corrected number stands at 8,075,533 ordinary shares. The company also issued forward-looking statements, warning investors that real outcomes may differ due to factors such as market demand, competition, and economic conditions. Investors were also reminded to review filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for potential risks.