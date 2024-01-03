STMicroelectronics and Li Auto Join Forces in High-Voltage BEV Market

STMicroelectronics, a global trailblazer in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) technology, has entered into a landmark collaboration with Li Auto, an automotive manufacturing powerhouse recognized for its extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs). This partnership heralds Li Auto’s ambitious leap into the high-voltage battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, with the inaugural launch of its technologically advanced flagship family MPV BEV model slated for Q4 2023.

Li Auto’s High-Voltage BEV Ambitions

Li Auto has set its sights on unveiling a series of high-voltage BEV models in the foreseeable future. Its strategic alliance with STMicroelectronics will see the company leveraging ST’s cutting-edge third-generation 1200V SiC MOSFETs for its traction inverters in the soon-to-be-revealed 800V BEV platform. This integration promises superior performance, heightened efficiency, and unparalleled reliability.

STMicroelectronics’ Market Dominance

STMicroelectronics’ SiC MOSFET technology enjoys high esteem among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and commands a globally dominant market share exceeding 50%. This partnership with Li Auto further underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to innovation and its aspiration to cement its standing as a top-tier premium EV brand within China’s competitive landscape.

Securing Long-Term Supply Arrangements

The agreement is also indicative of STMicroelectronics’ steadfast commitment to securing long-term supply arrangements with major automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. This move further fortifies its position in the power devices and wide bandgap semiconductor markets and underscores its unflagging commitment to driving technological advancement in the global automotive industry.

On December 22, STMicroelectronics inked the long-term SiC supply agreement with Li Auto, whereupon STMicroelectronics would furnish Li Auto with SiC MOSFET devices. This pivotal agreement bolsters Li Auto’s strategy around high-voltage BEVs in various market segments, thereby promising a bright and innovative future for the electric vehicle industry.