Stephen Kam Joins China Bridge Content as Resident Producer to Drive Southern China Expansion

China Bridge Content, a consulting firm operating between New York and Beijing, has announced the appointment of Stephen Kam as a resident producer to bolster its business operations in Southern China. Kam, who officially commenced his new role on January 15, is set to enhance the firm's activities in key areas including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Stephen Kam: The New Catalyst for Expansion

Reporting directly to Josh Selig, the founder and president of China Bridge, Kam's role will primarily entail assisting regional clients and driving the development of new projects. His extensive industry knowledge and proficiency in licensing, entertainment, and production are anticipated to be instrumental in supporting the company's rapidly growing clientele in the region.

China Bridge's Strategy for Stronger Connections

China Bridge, launched by Selig three years ago, is committed to fostering robust connections between Chinese and international production companies. Currently, the firm is collaborating with Toonz Media Group to develop children's shows, including 'Peaches & Creaminal' and 'Buffalo Nanny'.

Southern China: A Goldmine for Animation, Licensing, and Toys

The strategic placement of Kam in Southern China is a clear move to widen the firm's client base in a region that, over the last decade, has seen a surge in businesses from the Chinese animation, licensing, and toy industries. This measure is aligned with the company's expansion strategy, reflecting its commitment to increasing its influence and footprint in Southern China.