Stall Owners Optimistic at Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair Amid New Regulations

Victoria Park, a bustling hub of activity, painted a vibrant image of the Lunar New Year fair, instilling a wave of optimism among stall owners. The fair, a renowned hotspot for festive purchases, popped to life with 175 wet goods stalls and 158 dry goods stalls, each brimming with an array of items to mark the auspicious occasion. Despite regulatory challenges and looming cross-border competition, sellers expected to ring in robust sales.

Adapting to Regulations

New height restrictions, capping dry goods and fast-food stalls at three meters and wet goods stalls at 4.5 meters, were viewed not as a hindrance but as an opportunity for innovation. Stall owners exhibited creativity in adapting their display, ensuring that the spirit of the fair remained undeterred.

Defying the Weather

The morning rain could not dampen the spirits of flower stall proprietors, who reported satisfactory sales despite the downpour. Orchids, symbolizing prosperity in Chinese culture, emerged as the popular choice among patrons. The thrum of activity around dry goods stalls, including those managed by secondary school students, was equally stirring. Vendors were pleasantly surprised by an enthusiastic customer turnout and spending, an early indicator of a successful fair.

A Mix of Tradition and Novelty

The fair also offered a unique blend of tradition and novelty. A fast-food stall introduced a "maid menu set", adding an interactive dimension to the experience. Customers, after making a purchase, could pose for photographs with the staff. Despite the increasing trend of locals spending the holiday in mainland China, stall owners remained confident about their local customer base. The challenges associated with transporting flowers across the border kept faith in their domestic clientele intact.

Ensuring Compliance

In a bid to ensure compliance with intellectual property laws, customs officers initiated a campaign across 15 Lunar New Year fairs. They distributed pamphlets and planned inspections, a proactive move to curb any potential infringement. Meanwhile, restaurants in Shenzhen reported high booking rates for Lunar New Year's Eve, indicating a surge of Hong Kong customers.