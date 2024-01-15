en English
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
In a dramatic downturn, Spanish investment in China plummeted to its most diminished level since 1999, with a meager 7 million euros invested between January and September 2023. Illustrating the stark contrast, the annual average investment hovered around 200 million euros until the mid-2010s, peaking at a staggering 1.824 billion euros in 2020 courtesy of pandemic-induced health investments.

China’s Real Estate Crisis and Geopolitical Tensions

Experts attribute this significant decline to a multifaceted combination of factors. The real estate crisis in China in 2023, resulting in a wave of company bankruptcies, played a pivotal role. Intensifying geopolitical tensions further complicated matters, with contentious issues such as semiconductor chips, Taiwan, and global supply chain relocations at the forefront.

Chinese Market Complexities and COVID-19 Lockdown

The complexities inherent to the Chinese market and the three-year-long COVID-19 lockdown have also dampened interest from Spanish businesses. Leticia Chen, President of the Chamber for Spanish-Chinese Cooperation, identifies a successful market entry in China today as necessitating either substantial financial resources or specialized expertise. These are arenas where Spanish entities may not measure up to their French and British counterparts. Chen also highlighted a tendency among Spanish entrepreneurs to withdraw prematurely, demonstrating a lack of patience.

Call for Proactivity and Local Expertise

Pedro Nueno, a seasoned professor at IESE with extensive experience in China, encourages Spanish companies to be more proactive. He advocates for the employment of high-level local professionals capable of deftly navigating the Chinese market. Concurrently, Daniel Galván from GBS Finance underscores a shift back to Latin America. Spanish companies increasingly find the business environment in China to be less accessible due to language barriers, regional disparities, increased costs, and prevailing uncertainty.

Persistent Interest in the Automotive Supplier Sector

Despite the general downturn, the automotive supplier sector in Spain continues to express interest in the Chinese market. Companies like Gestamp, Antolin, and Teknia are poised to enhance their presence in the region. This persistent interest stands as a testament to the Chinese market’s enduring potential, even in the face of current challenges.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

