SolaX Power Triumphs with Successful IPO on Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market

In a landmark event on January 3, 2024, SolaX Power, a global titan in the solar and storage sector, has successfully launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and secured a listing on the high-profile Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. Operating under the stock code 688717, the move marks a monumental milestone in the company’s journey since its inception in 2012.

Globally Recognized Sustainable Energy Pioneer

Over the past decade, SolaX Power has forged a robust global presence, employing over 2,000 individuals worldwide. With its headquarters nestled in Hangzhou, China, the company operates branches across diverse geographies such as the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Australia, Japan, and the US. It serves a wide customer base spread across more than 80 countries, testament to its global reach and commitment to propagating a sustainable, clean future through advanced solar energy technologies.

Impressive Portfolio and Accolades

SolaX Power’s formidable research and development prowess has garnered it more than 100 international patents and secured over 500 international mainstream market certifications. Its product range boasts of Photovoltaic inverters, energy storage solutions, Electric Vehicle chargers, and smart energy management systems. Among these, the company’s energy storage solutions have been particularly lauded, earning coveted recognitions such as the ‘Red Dot Design Award 2021’ and TÜV Rheinland’s ‘All Quality Matters’ award. In 2023 alone, the company bagged 20 EUPD awards, a resounding affirmation of its industry-leading stance.

The IPO: A Strategic Leap Forward

The IPO forms a critical component of SolaX Power’s strategic blueprint to further expand its market presence. It opens up new avenues for the company to strengthen partnerships and to make a more significant contribution to the global transition to renewable energy. This move is not only a testament to SolaX Power’s growth and success but also a beacon of hope for a greener, more sustainable future.