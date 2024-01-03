SolaX Power Goes Public: A Significant Leap Towards Sustainable Energy

Chinese-based SolaX Power, globally recognized for its solar and storage solutions, has successfully concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is now listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market under the ticker 688717. Founded in 2012, the company boasts a workforce of over 2,000 employees and holds operations in various countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Australia, Japan, and the US. With a reach extending to over 80 countries, SolaX Power has cemented its global presence and reputation.

Remarkable R&D and Market Recognition

Known for its robust Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, SolaX Power holds more than 100 international patents, of which more than 30 are invention patents. Their products have received over 500 international mainstream market certifications. In 2023, the company took home 20 EUPD awards, including Top Brand PV Inverter and Top Brand PV Storage, affirming its position as a leader in the renewable energy industry.

Product Range and Accolades

SolaX Power’s product line includes Photovoltaic (PV) inverters, energy storage solutions, Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, and smart energy management systems. Their energy storage solutions and PV inverters have earned a reputation for their efficiency, reliability, and advanced features. This expertise has not gone unnoticed, as shown by the “Red Dot Design Award 2021” and the TÜV Rheinland “All Quality Matters” award that they received.

Initial Public Offering and Strategic Plan

The IPO is a significant milestone in SolaX Power’s strategic plan to strengthen partnerships, expand its market presence, and contribute to the global shift towards sustainable energy. The company’s shares surged 58% to 87.93 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai. This positive response contrasts with the overall performance of the market, as both Hong Kong and Chinese stocks started the new year on a low note, with benchmarks falling on the first trading day.