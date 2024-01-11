SK On to Mass-Produce Low-Cost LFP Batteries, Eyeing Competition with Chinese Manufacturers

South Korean EV battery manufacturer, SK On, announced its intention to commence mass-production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries by 2026 or 2027. This move, primarily targeting the Chinese manufacturers, aims to offer a less expensive battery alternative to several automakers.

SK On’s Strategy in the EV Battery Market

SK On’s Chief Administrative Officer, Choi Young-chan, disclosed that the company is actively negotiating supply deals for the LFP batteries with major traditional automakers. The identities of these automakers, however, remain undisclosed. Choi stressed that the company is primed and ready for LFP battery production and can adapt its production timeline as necessary. The push towards LFP battery production is motivated by the automotive industry’s need to cut costs, make EVs more affordable, and address supply chain issues related to materials like cobalt.

Potential Manufacturing Locations and Market Challenges

SK On is considering the establishment of LFP battery manufacturing facilities in either Europe or China. The company identifies cost competition with Chinese manufacturers as its most significant hurdle. Choi noted that SK On’s strategy isn’t solely premised on competitive pricing, but also hinges on delivering superior energy density, charging time, and efficiency.

SK On’s Position and Future Plans

SK On, a subsidiary of the SK Innovation group, is a key battery supplier to Ford, Volkswagen, and Hyundai. The firm operates production sites in the United States, South Korea, Hungary, and China. However, the U.S. market isn’t being considered for LFP battery production due to high costs. Currently, Chinese companies hold a dominant position in the global LFP battery market, with their products being approximately 20% cheaper than their nickel-based counterparts, albeit delivering less range. In addition to LFP batteries, SK On is also developing prismatic and cylindrical-type EV batteries, and has reported significant advancements in cylindrical battery technology used by firms like Tesla.