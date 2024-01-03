en English
China

Sinopec’s Green Hydrogen Project Faces Two-Year Delay in Reaching Full Capacity

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., popularly known as Sinopec, has recently announced a delay in its ambitious Kuqa green hydrogen project located in Xinjiang province. The project, which once held the prospect of an annual production rate of 20,000 tons upon completion, has now been nudged into an extended timeline. The company’s revised forecast indicates that the project will only reach full capacity by the fourth quarter of 2025. This revised timeline is nearly two years later than initially planned.

(Read Also: Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China’s National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?)

Unravelling the Green Hydrogen Impasse

This setback is a stark reflection of the challenges faced by Sinopec in mastering the technology required for green hydrogen production. Green hydrogen, a sector that is considered pivotal for reducing emissions from industries with high carbon footprints, seems to have posed a formidable challenge for the company. The delay signifies the difficulties in scaling up green hydrogen technology, which is still in its nascent stages but is essential for the transition to cleaner energy sources in the heavy industry sector.

The World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project

Sinopec’s Kuqa green hydrogen project in Xinjiang province is touted as the world’s largest green hydrogen project. However, the recent development suggests that it will take nearly two years longer to reach full capacity. The project was initially expected to hit its full annual capacity of 20,000 tons upon completion. Production had started on June 30, and approximately 22 million cubic meters of green hydrogen had been produced by Dec. 21. Despite the slow pace, the importance of the project in shaping the future of cleaner energy cannot be undermined.

(Read Also: President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s Letter to President Biden: A Step Towards Improved China-US Relations)

Impact on the Green Energy Sector

The deferral in the full capacity attainment of the Kuqa project has wider implications for the green energy sector. It underscores the challenges that companies face in maneuvering the complex technology that green hydrogen production involves. While the delay might be a bump in the road for Sinopec, it is also an indication of the hurdles that the green energy sector needs to overcome in its quest for a sustainable future. The story of Sinopec and its Kuqa project is a reminder that the path to cleaner energy is fraught with challenges, but the pursuit is worthwhile for a greener tomorrow.

China Energy
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

