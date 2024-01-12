en English
China

Shing-Tung Yau: A Beacon in Mathematics and Champion of Chinese Education

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
Shing-Tung Yau, a luminary in the world of mathematics and the first Chinese recipient of the esteemed Fields Medal, has dedicated his life not only to groundbreaking research but also to the cultivation of the next generation of mathematicians. Born in the Guangdong Province of China in 1949, Yau’s mathematical journey began after being deeply moved by an article by the revered Professor Shiing-Shen Chern. The spark ignited by this encounter would eventually lead him to study under Chern at the University of California, Berkeley, where he completed his Ph.D. in a record two years.

A Pioneering Mathematician

Yau’s work on the Calabi conjecture in geometric analysis has been a beacon for mathematicians worldwide. His contributions to the field have not only garnered him the Fields Medal at the age of 33 but also numerous international accolades throughout his illustrious career. Yet, Yau’s connection to his roots has remained steadfast. Post China’s 1979 reform and opening-up policy, Yau returned for an academic exchange, where he was deeply impressed by the country’s scientific advancements, especially in the last decade. He asserts the importance of domestic scientific breakthroughs for China’s emergence as a technological titan.

Commitment to Chinese Education

In 2009, he established the Yau Mathematical Sciences Center (YMSC) at Tsinghua University and later joined as a full-time faculty member. Not only serving as the dean of Qiuzhen College and president of the Beijing Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Applications, Yau has also founded several mathematical research institutions across China. His philanthropic endeavors include donating his prize money from awards like the Shaw Prize to educational institutions, exemplifying his commitment to fostering young talent.

Fostering Cultural and Academic Exchange

Yau maintains a close connection with his students, actively participating in weekly seminars, and emphasizes the role of cultural cultivation in scientific research. YMSC and Qiuzhen College aim to enhance communication between Chinese and U.S. students, inviting undergraduates and graduates from U.S. universities to China. Through these efforts, Yau aspires to enrich students’ appreciation of Chinese history and civilization, and to carry forward the legacy of Chinese culture.

China Education
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

