Shifting Seasons and Market Challenges Transform Global Fruit Trade

As the world welcomes the New Year, exciting changes are brewing in the global fruit market. The traditional durian season, known for its first wave from June to August and the second wave in October to November, is experiencing an unprecedented shift. Unusual weather patterns, marked by increased rainfall during typically dry periods, have disrupted the regular durian flowering and harvesting times. This disruption has extended the durian season, allowing for the possibility of including durian in Chinese New Year reunions this early February.

Unexpected Durian Harvests

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, popular durian varieties such as Musang King and others like D13, D17, and Mao Shan Wang from Johor, are expected to be in season until February. Kelvin Tan, a well-known durian seller and co-founder of 99 Old Trees Durian, has observed these seasonal changes over the past few years. He attributes them to the unexpected rainfall in March and April. While the durian is still available, he warns that the quality may not be as high as during the mid-year peak season, and the recent season is considered quite small.

Global Demand for Durian

While local demand continues to thrive, there is a growing market for durian in China. Hainan Island has been cultivating the fruit for the past four years, catering to the increasing Chinese appetite for durian. Jingdong Supermarket’s data from November 2022 indicates a significant popularity of durians among Chinese consumers, particularly those aged 16 to 35. Over 60 percent of durian purchases in China are made by this demographic, highlighting the fruit’s rising demand.

Challenges in the Cherry and Pear Market

On the other side of the globe, Chilean cherry growers are facing a different scenario. They have used technological innovation to harvest fruits 11 days earlier than usual, gaining a competitive edge in the Chinese market, where the peak season for cherries coincides with the Lunar New Year celebrations. However, the threat of Houthi rebels in the Red Sea is causing shipping companies to opt for the route around the Cape of Good Hope. This choice significantly affects European exports to Asian countries, particularly during the export season for pears to the Far East. The situation has added ten days to transit time, disrupting trade and making it difficult for relationships in the Asian markets.