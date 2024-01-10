Shenzhen Pioneers in Allowing Nurses to Prescribe Drugs and Order Tests

In an unprecedented move, Shenzhen, a city in China’s Guangdong province, has become the first in the nation to authorize specialist nurses the ability to prescribe certain drugs and order diagnostic tests. This trailblazing regulation, which came into effect this month, aims to augment healthcare efficiency and lessen the overwhelming workload of physicians.

Qualifications and Prescribing Rights

According to the new regulation, only qualified nurses will be granted these prescribing rights. The prerequisites include a bachelor’s degree in nursing, five years of experience, an advanced nursing qualification, and completion of a specialized training program. The nurses will be able to prescribe medications and order tests within their field of expertise in specialist nursing clinics or community healthcare centers. However, their prescriptions must be corroborated by a doctor’s prior diagnosis.

Regulation and Consequences

The health authorities will be responsible for providing and updating lists of permissible prescriptions by nurses. A stringent oversight mechanism is in place to ensure proper execution of these new rights. If a nursing specialist makes three or more incorrect prescriptions, they will face suspension of their prescribing rights and will be mandated to undergo retraining.

Legal Basis and Potential Impact

The policy change follows debates regarding the legal justification for nurses prescribing medication. This was underscored by China’s National Health Commission in response to a proposal by a national political adviser in 2022. While the impact of this regulation may vary across different healthcare settings, it is generally anticipated to be beneficial, particularly for patients requiring regular postoperative care or those living with chronic conditions. Legal experts suggest that nurse prescriptions should be guided by doctors and initially focused on patients with stable chronic diseases.