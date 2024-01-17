Shein Under Security Review by China's Cyberspace Administration Ahead of U.S. IPO

China's Cyberspace Administration (CAC) is currently conducting a comprehensive security review of Shein, the rapidly-growing fast-fashion company, as it readies for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The focal point of the review is Shein's supply chain operations within China, the hub of its manufacturing and supplier network.

Delving into Data Management

The CAC's examination puts Shein's data management under the microscope, particularly how the company handles information pertaining to its employees, partners, and suppliers within the region. The review places a strong emphasis on preventing data leakage overseas, a concern at the forefront of both the U.S. and China's regulatory landscape. Shein's IPO is in the U.S., and this review bears implications for its positioning as a global company with Chinese roots.

Amidst Rising Tensions

The CAC's scrutiny occurs amidst escalating tension between the U.S. and China, both wary about the management of sensitive data. U.S. regulators seek affirmation that American customer data will not be exploited by the Chinese government. Simultaneously, Beijing mandates that Chinese firms chasing foreign IPOs secure approval following a security review.

Proactive Measures

This review process was instituted in the aftermath of Didi Global's IPO, which triggered a security review, subsequent delisting, and a dip in shareholder value. In contrast to Didi, Shein has taken a proactive stance, seeking China's approval ahead of its U.S. trading debut, a move that could circumvent potential complications. As part of its strategy to dilute security concerns emanating from Beijing, Shein has relocated its headquarters to Singapore and abstains from selling its products in China.

This case serves as a crucial precedent for other Chinese companies preparing to tread the path towards foreign IPOs, shedding light on the importance of preemptive measures and strategic planning in navigating the intricate maze of international data security norms.