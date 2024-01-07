Shanghai’s Pudong District: On the Path to Becoming an International Legal Hub

Shanghai’s Pudong district is making a determined push to establish itself as an international legal hub, with a strategic focus on attracting expert legal talent specializing in foreign affairs. To this end, the district has announced an investment of 1.8 billion yuan over the next three years to attract skilled individuals from a variety of fields. This initiative was underscored by Wu Jincheng, the acting director of Pudong, during the conference on ‘Pudong’s construction of a top-notch hub for foreign-related legal talent’.

Attractive Salaries and Incentives

To address the growing need for legal expertise in foreign affairs, Pudong has rolled out several incentives. Among the most noteworthy of these are high-paying positions in five distinguished law firms. The annual salaries for these roles range from 600,000 to 1.8 million yuan, a clear demonstration of Pudong’s commitment to securing top-tier legal talent.

‘Pudong Cambridge Class’ Programme

Building on the success of its inaugural batch, the second ‘Pudong Cambridge Class’ programme has already begun recruiting students. This unique initiative offers comprehensive law training at no less than the University of Cambridge, helping to shape the next generation of legal professionals.

Partnerships for Practical Experience

Extending beyond academia, Pudong is also partnering with universities and law firms to provide practical experiences to postdoctoral law students. This move is aimed at fostering a new generation of foreign-related legal talent that is well-versed in both theory and practice.

Currently, Pudong boasts of 320 law firms, 37 foreign law firm representative offices, and eight joint operations between domestic and overseas law firms, which has made the district a magnet for nearly a quarter of the city’s lawyers. By 2025, Pudong aims to have legal services account for at least 1 percent of its GDP, and by 2035, it plans to establish a fully open, integrated, and mature legal service ecosystem, thus furthering its goal of becoming a global legal hub.