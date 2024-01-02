Shanghai Launches ‘International Services Shanghai’ to Boost Global Appeal

Shanghai announced the launch of “International Services Shanghai,” an online portal intended to serve the city’s growing international community, on January 1, 2024, marking a momentous occasion. The goal of this English website is to bridge linguistic and cultural divides. It may be accessed through major social media platforms like Facebook and WeChat. Shanghai’s creation of this platform is an indication of its dedication to creating a welcoming atmosphere for foreign visitors and expatriates, which will increase Shanghai’s appeal to people around the world.

Meeting Multilingual Needs

The ‘International Services Shanghai’ platform is set to be a one-stop hub for foreigners seeking information related to work, travel, or study in Shanghai. Integrated with the city’s e-governance platform, it is slated to be available in eight other languages, thereby catering to a more diverse audience. In addition to the online services, offline activities are also planned to further engage the expatriate community.

A Welcome Move

The launch of the platform has been applauded by expatriates and representatives of foreign enterprises. The mayor of Shanghai, Gong Zheng, in his address during the ‘Invest in China Year’ summit, underscored the city’s commitment to creating a first-class business environment and providing high-quality services. The portal is expected to play a pivotal role in integrating expatriates into the local fabric of Shanghai.

Shanghai: A Magnet for Foreign Investment

The introduction of ‘International Services Shanghai’ coincides with Shanghai’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors. The launch of Tesla’s new mega factory project in Shanghai, scheduled for production within the next year, attests to this drive. China, in its bid to promote high-standard opening up, has taken substantial steps to open various sectors to international investors. Its stable supply chains, efficient logistics, and high-quality labor force have rendered it an irreplaceable investment destination. The first 10 months of 2023 witnessed a 32.1 percent year-on-year increase in the number of newly-established foreign-invested enterprises.

