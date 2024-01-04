en English
China

Shanghai Electric Marks Milestones with Energy Storage and Solar Project Achievements

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Shanghai Electric Marks Milestones with Energy Storage and Solar Project Achievements

In a landmark achievement, Shanghai Electric has announced the successful commencement of its first large-scale overseas energy storage project, the 100MW/100MWh REP1&2 energy storage station, in the UK. This milestone coincides with the grid connection of the Fiskerton II-A solar project, the final installation in a series of eight solar projects across East and Southeast England. Both projects stand as a testament to the company’s commitment to renewable energy and its role as a global leader in the field.

Boosting Grid Capacity During Peak Demand

Strategically located in regions of high power demand during the colder months, these projects aim to bolster the grid’s capacity during peak times. The REP1&2 project, in particular, features high-performance lithium iron phosphate batteries supplied by Gotion New Energy and was developed by Pacific Green. The project was later acquired by a subsidiary of Generali, one of the world’s largest insurance companies, and is currently operated by Shell Energy Europe Limited.

Shanghai Electric’s Comprehensive Energy Solutions

For the REP1&2 project, Shanghai Electric delivered a comprehensive energy storage system, including both battery and PCS containers. This demonstration of the company’s all-encompassing capabilities in delivering advanced solar energy solutions is a significant stride in its global operations in renewable energy.

The Completion of Fiskerton II-A Solar Project

The Fiskerton II-A solar project’s grid connection marks another significant achievement for Shanghai Electric. This project is the last in a series of eight solar projects that are predicted to generate 128,117MWh of green electricity annually. These projects, from investment to operation, exemplify Shanghai Electric’s commitment to solar innovation and its global position in the renewable energy sector.

China Energy
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

