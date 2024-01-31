Shanghai APPPEXPO: A Beacon of Innovation in the Printing and Packaging Industries

In a world where the packaging industry is constantly evolving, the Shanghai APPPEXPO stands as a beacon of innovation and technological advancement. This premier event, celebrated in China, is a global leader in showcasing the latest developments in the advertising, printing, and packaging industries along with their associated industrial chains.

HP Inc. Disrupts Industry Packaging with New Technology

One of the highlights of the event is the announcement of HP Inc.'s latest technology, the HP Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) 108mm Bulk Printing Solution. This innovation aims to revolutionize industry packaging processes by offering high speed, high resolution, and longer throw distances up to 10mm. This technology is designed to support customers worldwide with wide-swath high-volume printing applications without stitching.

The HP 108mm Printhead is designed to print extensive 1D and 2D barcodes and characters vertically or horizontally, boasting the highest level of barcode scores for its speed. Furthermore, it offers readable quality and the possibility to install two bulk supply systems with auto-switching. This feature allows for non-stop production and reduces dependence on a highly trained workforce.

Accelerating Design Time and Promoting Sustainability

This breakthrough in printing technology seeks to speed up overall design time and market readiness for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Moreover, it promotes sustainability by enabling a shift away from traditional labeling processes. This transformation makes packaging more recyclable and cost-effective, aligning with global trends towards a more sustainable future.

Rise in Demand for Digital Printing

The rise in demand for digital printing within the packaging sector signals a significant shift in market dynamics. This shift includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are reshaping the global packaging printing market. The market is categorized based on type, printing technology, printing ink, application, and region, showing a comprehensive view of the current state and future prospects of the industry.

The article provides a holistic overview of the latest trends in printing and packaging technologies, focusing on flexography, gravure, and digital printing. Each method offers unique advantages and applications while contributing to sustainability and meeting the evolving demands of the packaging industry.