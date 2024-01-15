Shandong’s Local Specialities: The Powerhouse of China’s Agriculture

In an era of global food security concerns and escalating trade tensions, China’s Shandong province has emerged as a beacon of agricultural success. Breaking records, its total agricultural output value has surpassed the significant one trillion yuan marker. This impressive figure is a product of the cultivation and sale of Shandong’s ‘local specialties’—an array of products that are capturing both domestic and international attention.

Shandong’s Local Specialties: The Backbone of Agricultural Success

From Yantai apples to Shouguang vegetables, beef cattle, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, and broilers, Shandong’s agricultural landscape is diverse and robust. Each product, a symbol of the province’s commitment to quality and volume, has been instrumental in solidifying Shandong’s position in China’s agricultural framework. These local specialties have not only found favor in China’s vast domestic market but have also garnered international acclaim.

Record-Breaking Agricultural Export Figures

Shandong’s agricultural prowess extends far beyond its provincial boundaries. From January to November 2023, the province’s agricultural exports amounted to an astounding 133.66 billion yuan. This figure not only signifies a 6.4% increase from the previous year but is also the highest for the same period in history. Accounting for 21.3% of China’s total agricultural product exports, Shandong holds the title of the country’s top agricultural exporter.

A Deep-Dive into Shandong’s Agricultural Landscape

A prime example of Shandong’s commitment to quality is the Shandong Caiyangzi Salt Field, known for producing the high-end ‘salt flower’ edible salt. This product, widely popular in the domestic and foreign catering industry, reflects the province’s dedication to cultivating unique, high-quality products. Another compelling case is that of the Lande geese farming in Linqu. This venture proves lucrative for local farmers like Niu Tonghai, who has seen his fortunes soar through the goose liver industry. Niu’s success story is a testament to Shandong’s ability to generate substantial income from raising and selling geese, further enhancing the province’s agricultural prosperity.