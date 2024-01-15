SF Airlines Launches New Air Cargo Route: Ezhou to Lahore

China’s leading air cargo carrier, SF Airlines, has launched a new air route, connecting Ezhou Huahu Airport in Hubei Province, China, with Lahore, Pakistan. Scheduled to operate three times a week, this service offers an air transport capacity of over 300 tons from Ezhou to Lahore weekly. This initiative is set to boost logistics and trade connectivity between China and Pakistan, both of which are strategic partners in various economic corridors and initiatives.

Enhancing Air Transport between China and Pakistan

Primarily catering to the transport of textiles, 3C electronic products, and electronic equipment, the new air route is a significant step towards increasing routes to South Asia. It offers an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between the two nations. This move is in line with the ongoing efforts to improve logistics and trade connectivity between China and Pakistan, which are strategic partners in various economic corridors and initiatives.

Boosting Logistics for Chinese Brands

The new cargo air route aims to provide Chinese brands with greater logistical convenience to explore the Pakistani market. With over 300 tons of air transport capacity available every week, the route is set to ease the movement of goods between the two regions, thus, enhancing the penetration of Chinese brands in the Pakistani market.

SF Airlines: Spearheading International Cargo Routes

With the inauguration of this air route, SF Airlines has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations to date. As China’s largest air cargo carrier, SF Airlines continues to play a pivotal role in fostering economic and trade relations between China and other global partners, particularly in South Asia.