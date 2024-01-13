en English
China

SF Airlines Boosts Global Logistics with New Air Cargo Route

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
SF Airlines Boosts Global Logistics with New Air Cargo Route

The global logistics landscape has been invigorated with the unveiling of a new international air cargo route. This route, deftly established by SF Airlines, charts a path from Ezhou Huahu Airport in Hubei Province, China, to Lahore, Pakistan. The inception of this airway marks a significant milestone for Ezhou Huahu Airport, as it’s the first international air cargo route launched from the hub in 2023.

A Prominent Step for SF Airlines

SF Airlines, a beacon in the global aviation industry and China’s largest air cargo carrier by fleet size, has meticulously planned three weekly round-trip flights for this route. These flights are poised to collectively furnish approximately 300 tons of air express capacity each week. This calculated move by SF Airlines is set to offer efficient and stable air transport services between China and Pakistan, thereby augmenting the existing logistics framework.

Ezhou Huahu Airport: A Pivotal Hub for Cargo Traffic

Ezhou Huahu Airport, officially commencing operations in mid-2022, holds the distinction of being China’s first airport primarily dedicated to cargo, although it does offer some passenger services. This specialized focus has led to it becoming a significant hub for cargo traffic. The launch of this new route is a testament to the airport’s growing influence in the international air cargo sphere.

An Expanding Global Reach

With the addition of this latest route, SF Airlines, the aviation subsidiary of SF Express, now operates a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to various global destinations. This expansion not only reinforces SF Airlines’ commitment to enhancing international trade but also underscores its role in shaping the future of global air cargo transport.

China Pakistan Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

