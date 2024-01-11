SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO with Manipulative Trading Practices

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid charges against Shanchun Huang, the CEO of Future FinTech Group Inc., accusing him of manipulative trading practices using an offshore account before his ascension to CEO in 2020. The allegations include Huang's failure to disclose his ownership and transactions in the company's stock.

Trading Practices with Significant Impact

The SEC's complaint gives a detailed account of Huang's activities. It highlights that Huang was in discussions to become CEO when he began trading Future FinTech stock through his Hong Kong account. The magnitude of his trades was enough to influence the stock's daily volume. Moreover, Huang's trading patterns seemed designed to boost the stock price, which was on the verge of NASDAQ delisting because it had dropped below the $1.00 per share threshold.

Escalating Prices and Rapid Buy Orders

Huang's actions, which involved rapid buy orders and escalating prices, allegedly resulted in the stock price rising from $0.89 to $1.05 in a brief period. Despite his considerable trading activity, Huang failed to file the necessary disclosure forms upon becoming CEO. Instead, he only filed a misleading form a year later, claiming he had no ownership of Future FinTech stock.

SEC's Legal Actions

The SEC is seeking permanent injunctive relief, civil penalties, and a bar on Huang from serving as an officer or director. The case has been lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The SEC's investigation was spearheaded by Yitzchok Klug, Howard Kim, and Adam S. Grace, and supervised by Sheldon L. Pollock. Travis Hill will lead the ensuing litigation.