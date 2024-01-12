Sea Guardian 3: Analyzing the Largest China-Pakistan Naval Exercise and Its Regional Impact

The third edition of the Sea Guardian naval exercise, Sea Guardian 3, staged from November 11 to 17 in the Arabian Sea, set a new precedent for the scale of joint naval drills between China and Pakistan. With the intent of fortifying an ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’ and military collaboration, the drill witnessed participation from advanced Chinese vessels like the Type-052DL destroyer Zibo, alongside a hefty contingent from the Pakistani Navy. For the first time, joint patrols in the Arabian Sea were part of the drill, underscoring the protection of economic sea lanes in the Indian Ocean.

Sea Guardian Series: An Institutionalized Presence

Since its inception in 2020, the Sea Guardian exercises have emerged as a strategic tool for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to assert its presence in the Indian Ocean. Beyond its naval implications, the exercises underscore a deepening defense alliance between China and Pakistan, characterized by arms transfers and military diplomacy. Notably, the recent Sea Guardian 3 coincided with momentous geopolitical events such as the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and a Russian Navy exercise with Myanmar, spotlighting the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean region.

China’s Regional Aspirations and Pakistan’s Strategic Reinforcement

The exercises are interpreted as China’s strategic maneuver to secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to assert its influence in the region. Despite facing internal challenges, Pakistan’s military relationship with China remains solid. These exercises offer Pakistan an opportunity to reinforce its regional security role, especially at a time when its strategic importance is being eclipsed due to shifts in focus from the West.

Futurescape: Expanding Sea Guardian Drills

Analysts predict that future Sea Guardian drills will expand in complexity and scope, mirroring China’s burgeoning naval capabilities and its ambition to establish a normalized presence in the Indian Ocean, beyond its traditional waters. The impact of these exercises resonates beyond the participating nations and has implications for the broader region, including effects on shipping costs and insurance premiums for trade-dependent nations such as India. India’s foreign ministry has already warned of potential reductions in exports if normal shipping operations are not resumed, a concern that underscores the strategic relevance of the Sea Guardian exercises.