en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Sea Guardian 3: Analyzing the Largest China-Pakistan Naval Exercise and Its Regional Impact

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Sea Guardian 3: Analyzing the Largest China-Pakistan Naval Exercise and Its Regional Impact

The third edition of the Sea Guardian naval exercise, Sea Guardian 3, staged from November 11 to 17 in the Arabian Sea, set a new precedent for the scale of joint naval drills between China and Pakistan. With the intent of fortifying an ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’ and military collaboration, the drill witnessed participation from advanced Chinese vessels like the Type-052DL destroyer Zibo, alongside a hefty contingent from the Pakistani Navy. For the first time, joint patrols in the Arabian Sea were part of the drill, underscoring the protection of economic sea lanes in the Indian Ocean.

Sea Guardian Series: An Institutionalized Presence

Since its inception in 2020, the Sea Guardian exercises have emerged as a strategic tool for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to assert its presence in the Indian Ocean. Beyond its naval implications, the exercises underscore a deepening defense alliance between China and Pakistan, characterized by arms transfers and military diplomacy. Notably, the recent Sea Guardian 3 coincided with momentous geopolitical events such as the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and a Russian Navy exercise with Myanmar, spotlighting the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean region.

China’s Regional Aspirations and Pakistan’s Strategic Reinforcement

The exercises are interpreted as China’s strategic maneuver to secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to assert its influence in the region. Despite facing internal challenges, Pakistan’s military relationship with China remains solid. These exercises offer Pakistan an opportunity to reinforce its regional security role, especially at a time when its strategic importance is being eclipsed due to shifts in focus from the West.

Futurescape: Expanding Sea Guardian Drills

Analysts predict that future Sea Guardian drills will expand in complexity and scope, mirroring China’s burgeoning naval capabilities and its ambition to establish a normalized presence in the Indian Ocean, beyond its traditional waters. The impact of these exercises resonates beyond the participating nations and has implications for the broader region, including effects on shipping costs and insurance premiums for trade-dependent nations such as India. India’s foreign ministry has already warned of potential reductions in exports if normal shipping operations are not resumed, a concern that underscores the strategic relevance of the Sea Guardian exercises.

0
China Military Pakistan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
13 mins ago
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
Shares of Tesla Inc. took a hit as the company announced further price reductions in China and a temporary halt in most production at its Berlin Model Y plant. The new price cuts amount to a 5.9% reduction for the Model 3 sedan, now starting at 245,900 yuan, and a 2.8% decrease for the Model
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
41 mins ago
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
President Xi Jinping Advocates for Greater China-Europe Connectivity
58 mins ago
President Xi Jinping Advocates for Greater China-Europe Connectivity
Traditional Peony Patterns: A Cultural Renaissance in Northeast China
13 mins ago
Traditional Peony Patterns: A Cultural Renaissance in Northeast China
China Upgrades Its '12306' Railway System Ahead of the Spring Festival Travel Rush
18 mins ago
China Upgrades Its '12306' Railway System Ahead of the Spring Festival Travel Rush
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
35 mins ago
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Latest Headlines
World News
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
1 min
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
1 min
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
2 mins
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
2 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
4 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
6 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
6 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
6 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app