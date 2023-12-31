Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products

In a world where the authenticity of products is often compromised, a bilateral agreement between China and the European Union (EU) is making strides in preserving the uniqueness and quality of 200 iconic food and drink products from both regions. This agreement, active for the past two years, has been a significant move towards securing the geographical origins of these products and safeguarding them from brand fraud.

Guarding Prestigious Names with Geographical Protection

The pact between China and the EU recognizes geographical denominations as an essential factor that adds value to products. It ensures that only products originating from certain specific regions can be marketed under prestigious names. This initiative serves to enhance market access and protect against misrepresentation.

‘Green Gold’ Benefits from the Agreement

Austrian pumpkin seed oil, traditionally produced in the southern region of Styria, is one of the products enjoying the benefits of this agreement. The oil, referred to as ‘green gold’, is renowned for its quality, signified by its fine green hue and distinctive nutty taste. This oil, geographically protected within the EU since 1996, is a common ingredient in salad dressings and a secret element in more complex recipes like cakes.

Preserving Authenticity and Quality

Styria’s ideal conditions for growing pumpkins and the region’s sixty pumpkin seed pressers ensure the authenticity and quality of the oil. However, there have been instances where oils claimed to be authentic Styrian pumpkin seed oil used seeds from China or Russia. Unlike the Styrian seeds, these foreign seeds have hard shells, affecting the quality and authenticity of the oil.

The geographical protection extends beyond the Austrian pumpkin seed oil, safeguarding products like French champagne and Italian prosciutto. The aim is to preserve the reputation and unique qualities associated with these regional specialties. As the second-largest export destination for the EU’s geographically protected products, the importance of such agreements for international trade, particularly with China, is undeniable. The EU and China are planning to extend their agreement to include an additional 175 products over the next two years, providing further protection to more Austrian products such as Tyrolean Speck ham.