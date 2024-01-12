en English
Business

Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology

In a significant move that underscores the growing prominence of augmented reality (AR) in the industrial sector, Chinese company Rokid has successfully raised an impressive 500 million yuan ($70 million). The funding round, which was championed by Hefei’s government, is a clear testament to the city’s reputation as a hub for automotive and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Rokid, a formidable competitor to Apple’s Vision Pro, is known for its production of AR glasses designed primarily for consumer use. However, with this hefty financial backing, the company has signaled its intention to pivot towards harnessing AR technology’s industrial applications, specifically within factories.

AR Glasses: A Game-Changer in the Industry

According to Misa Zhu, Rokid’s CEO, the potential of AR glasses to transform industry practices is immense. By taking advantage of the technology, equipment safety checks can be revolutionized and training time for workers significantly reduced. In fact, Rokid boasts a commanding 60% market share in sectors like energy within China, demonstrating the potential and acceptance of AR technology in various industrial spheres.

A New Chapter in Rokid’s Journey

The company’s collaboration with Hefei extends beyond just funding. It involves the establishment of an industrial metaverse headquarters, an ecosystem center, and a research and development center. This strategic move aligns with Beijing’s broader objective of enhancing domestic capabilities in advanced manufacturing. Moreover, Rokid is not stopping at AR. It envisages the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with AR to bring about a paradigm shift in people’s lives in the coming decade. This is particularly true in areas like data organization and display.

The Confluence of AI and AR: A Revolutionary Prospect

Rokid is gearing up to announce additional technology updates shortly, underscoring the immense potential it sees in the confluence of AI and AR technologies. With such ambitious plans and a strong financial backing, Rokid is poised to redefine the boundaries of what AR technology can achieve, particularly in the industrial sector.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

