Revvity CEO Highlights Company’s Profile and Strategy at JPMorgan Event

During a recent 40-minute session at a JPMorgan event, Prahlad Singh, President and CEO of Revvity, illuminated the profile of this emerging powerhouse in Life Sciences and Diagnostics. Born from the divestiture of a third of the legacy analytical instrumentation and enterprise services business, alongside the PerkinElmer brand name, Revvity has quickly established itself as a formidable player in the field.

A Rapid Rise

In a mere eight-month span, Revvity has carved out its niche in the competitive landscape of Life Sciences and Diagnostics. The company boasts an annual revenue of nearly $3 billion, a staggering 80% of which is recurring. Revvity has found its footing in preclinical research and development, steering clear of commodity products and instead emphasizing tools that expedite the drug discovery process.

A Focus on Complex Disease Detection

The diagnostics portion of their business, contributing around $1.4 billion to their annual revenue, aims to identify complex diseases. They are particularly focused on newborn screening and next-generation sequencing Sample Prep. Revvity’s innovative approach provides much-needed technology to assist researchers in drug development and supplies lab infrastructure to pinpoint patient populations for drug candidates.

Overcoming Challenges with Strategic Focus

Revvity’s financial performance hinges on customer partnership, innovative product portfolios, and strategic positioning. Despite encountering market challenges in China, Revvity managed to grow by mid-single digits in 2023. This growth stands as a testament to the company’s differentiated portfolio and strategic focus on areas of high demand and potential.