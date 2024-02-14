Revolutionizing Protein Science: KAUST's AI Tool Predicts Unknown Protein Functions

In a breakthrough that could revolutionize the field of protein science, researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have developed a new AI tool called DeepGO-SE. This powerful tool can predict the functions of unknown proteins, even those with no clear matches in existing datasets.

Unraveling the Mysteries of Protein Function

The development of DeepGO-SE marks a significant milestone in the quest to understand the complex world of proteins. These essential biomolecules play critical roles in virtually every biological process, from catalyzing chemical reactions to transporting molecules across cell membranes. Yet, despite their importance, the functions of many proteins remain unknown.

To tackle this challenge, the KAUST team turned to artificial intelligence. Led by Profs. Joel Sussman and Israel Silman, the researchers trained a deep learning model on a vast dataset of protein sequences and their known functions. The result is DeepGO-SE, a tool that can accurately predict the molecular functions of proteins with unprecedented precision.

Outperforming Existing Methods

In rigorous testing, DeepGO-SE outperformed existing analytical methods, demonstrating its potential to transform protein research. The tool successfully predicted the functions of proteins with no clear matches in existing datasets, opening up new avenues for exploration.

One particularly exciting application of DeepGO-SE is the study of 'newly born' proteins. These proteins are thought to originate in noncoding regions of the genome, where DNA segments acquire mutations that convert them into protein-coding genes. Until recently, it was believed that these proteins lacked the necessary structure to perform vital roles.

Pioneering Research on 'Newly Born' Proteins

Building on a Czech study that showed 'never born' proteins can fold, Sussman and Silman conducted a structural study of these newly born proteins using AI tools. Their findings suggest that these proteins can indeed perform important functions, challenging long-held assumptions about protein evolution.

With DeepGO-SE, the researchers are now investigating the functions of proteins found in plants in extreme environments. By identifying novel proteins for biotechnological applications, they hope to unlock new solutions for challenges ranging from crop resilience to medical treatments.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of the protein universe, tools like DeepGO-SE will be essential in helping us understand the complex interplay of molecular functions. In doing so, we may uncover new insights into the very building blocks of life itself.

