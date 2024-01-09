en English
China

Revolutionary AI Framework Unveils New Insights into Animal Social Behavior

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Researchers from the Brain Cognition and Brain Disease Institute of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, a division of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have broken new ground with the creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) framework named Social Behavior Atlas (SBeA). The innovative technology is designed to analyze multi-animal three-dimensional social interactions, addressing the limitations of current deep learning methods that often struggle with inadequately annotated datasets.

Revolutionizing Animal Behavior Analysis

The SBeA uses few-shot learning for 3D social pose estimation, identification, and behavior embedding. This novel approach helps overcome the constraints of existing deep learning methods such as multi-animal DeepLabCut, SLEAP, and SIPEC. The team has also developed a unique data augmenter, the continuously occluded copy-paste algorithm (COCA), which substantially reduces the need for annotations. This development aligns with the requirements for single-animal data, making the process more efficient and accurate.

Outperforming Existing Methods

The SBeA trumps existing methods by reconstructing 3D poses using a camera array, and employing bidirectional transfer learning to identify individual animals without manual annotations. This system effectively circumvents the challenge of identifying animals with similar appearances, a persistent issue in current models. Moreover, the framework can classify social behaviors without predefined categories, in an unsupervised manner. This capability enables the detection of nuanced social behaviors that can reveal insights into underlying neural mechanisms.

Implications for Neuroscience and Ecology

Proving its versatility, the SBeA has been successfully used with various species, including mice with Shank3B mutations used in autism spectrum disorders studies, birds, and dogs. Anticipations are high for the potential impact of the technology in neuroscience and ecology research. By providing precise quantification of animal social behavior, the SBeA opens up a new frontier for understanding the complex interplay of social behaviors in animals, with implications for studying human behavior and neurological disorders.

0
China Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

