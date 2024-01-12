Revolution in Power Management: East China’s Jiangsu Province Unveils First Provincial-Level Digital Intelligent Power Grid

In a significant stride towards a smarter future, the first provincial-level digital intelligent power grid has been realized in East China’s Jiangsu province. This revolutionary grid has integrated over a trillion pieces of electric power data, marking a substantial advancement in the province’s power management capabilities. The State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd., has deployed cutting-edge technologies like the industrial internet, BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and artificial intelligence to erect a virtual power grid that delivers real-time insights into the power system’s operational status.

A Milestone in Power Management

The grid’s extensive monitoring reach spans a 100,000-square-kilometer area. It’s armed with a multitude of sensors and controllers that facilitate dynamic surveillance. A standout feature is its proficiency in precisely monitoring wind and photovoltaic power generation, charging piles, and energy storage systems. This capability enhances the efficiency of the power grid operations, ensuring seamless power supply across the region.

Revolutionizing Grid Planning

The digital intelligent power grid boasts the capacity to trim down the grid planning cycle by a significant 60%, expediting the integration of green power into the grid. This efficiency is a game-changer for the power industry, fostering quicker transitions to renewable energy sources and contributing to a greener future.

Swift Detection and Intelligent Maintenance

Another groundbreaking feature of the grid is its ability to swiftly detect power failures. It achieves this by analyzing anomalies in power consumption data and triggering intelligent maintenance, enabling prompt restoration of the power supply. This feature eliminates prolonged power outages, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the populace.

As a critical pilot project for the development of new power systems, the grid is expected to interface with other systems, thereby bolstering the construction of smart cities in the region. The completion of this project signifies a leap forward in the world of digital power management, paving the path for similar advancements globally.