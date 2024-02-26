Reviving Jiangnan's Essence: 'Jiangnan Bookstore * Origin of Qingxi' Opens in Qingpu

In the heart of Qingpu, a new chapter unfolds with the opening of the 'Jiangnan Bookstore * Origin of Qingxi' on February 4. Nestled at 420 Gongyuan Road, this establishment is not just another bookstore; it is a cultural revival, an homage to the Jiangnan region's rich heritage, encapsulated within its 1,100 square meters across three levels. As the third bookstore under Xinhua Media's belt in this region, it stands out for its extensive collection of approximately 12,000 books and 2,000 cultural products, alongside its cozy dining areas that serve as a haven for book lovers and culture enthusiasts alike.

A Journey Through Jiangnan's Aesthetics

Designed to mirror the serene beauty of Jiangnan, the bookstore boasts whitewashed walls, grey tiles, and traditional windows, transporting visitors to a realm where literature and architecture merge. This design philosophy is not merely aesthetic but symbolic, reflecting the region's historical and cultural depth, including influences from the Songze Culture. Such thoughtfulness in design positions the Jiangnan Bookstore as a beacon of cultural identity and preservation in Qingpu, aiming to be more than a bookstore but a cultural landmark that fosters community and learning.

Cultivating a Community of Readers

Understanding the importance of community, the Jiangnan Bookstore * Origin of Qingxi partners with the Qingpu Library to host reading activities that not only promote local culture but also encourage a love for reading across all ages. From literature and art to children's titles and educational volumes, the bookstore is a treasure trove that caters to diverse interests while also introducing patrons to Qingpu's agricultural products and cultural elements. This initiative underscores the bookstore's commitment to enriching the community's cultural life and supporting local culture through meaningful engagement.

An Inclusive Space for All

Breaking barriers, the bookstore welcomes not just book aficionados but also their furry friends, creating a pet-friendly atmosphere that underscores its inclusive ethos. This open-door policy, coupled with its multifunctional area designed for cultural activities, sets the Jiangnan Bookstore apart as a space where everyone, regardless of age or interests, can find a sense of belonging and inspiration. Whether it's savoring a coffee, enjoying a slice of pizza, or getting lost in a book, the bookstore offers a unique experience that blends cultural appreciation with leisure, making it a must-visit destination in Qingpu.

In the bustling district of Qingpu, the Jiangnan Bookstore * Origin of Qingxi stands as a testament to the enduring allure of Jiangnan's history and culture, inviting visitors to embark on a journey of discovery, learning, and relaxation. As it opens its doors to the public, it promises to be more than just a place to buy books but a vibrant cultural hub that celebrates the rich tapestry of Jiangnan's heritage.